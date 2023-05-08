Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger after Matchday 35

We are 35 matches into the Premier League season, which means most teams have just three contests left to put themselves in good positions heading into the offseason. Three teams will go down, four teams will make the Champions League and one team will get into the Europa League.

The title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is still closely contested, but the leaders do have a game in hand on the challengers. Both teams aren’t going to be caught by anyone else, so it’ll be a two-club race for the final three weeks. The bottom of the UCL spots and Europa League automatic spot is another story, as six teams are jockeying for three spots. Realistically, it’s between three of the “Big 6” and Newcastle but Brighton and Aston Villa aren’t quite done just yet.

The relegation zone is even murkier, with six teams separated by nine points. Southampton is likely to be going down, but Bouremouth’s insane goal differential puts the club at risk if it doesn’t pick up a point over the next three.

Here’s a look at how the table stands after Matchday 35. The top four teams make the Champions League, the fifth team makes Europa League and the bottom three get relegated to the English Championship division.

1. Manchester City, 26-4-4, +58 Goal Differential, 82 points

2. Arsenal, 25-6-4, +44 GD, 81 points

3. Newcastle, 18-11-5, +32 GD, 65 points

4. Manchester United, 19-6-9, +8 GD, 63 points

5. Liverpool, 18-8-9, +25 GD, 62 points

6. Tottenham, 17-6-12, +7 GD, 57 points

7. Brighton, 16-7-10, +18 GD, 55 points

8. Aston Villa, 16-6-13, +3 GD, 54 points

9. Brentford, 12-14-9, +7 GD, 50 points

10. Fulham, 14-6-15, +1 GD, 48 points

11. Chelsea, 11-9-14, -5 GD, 42 points

12. Crystal Palace, 10-10-15, -11 GD, 40 points

13. Wolves, 11-7-17, -20 GD, 40 points

14. Bournemouth, 11-6-18, -30, 39 points

15. West Ham United, 10-7-18, -12 GD, 37 points

16. Nottingham Forest, 8-9-18, -31 GD, 33 points

17. Everton, 7-11-17, -21 GD, 32 points

18. Leicester City, 8-6-21, -15 GD, 30 points

19. Leeds United, 7-9-19, -25 GD, 30 points

20. Southampton, 6-6-23, -33 GD, 24 points