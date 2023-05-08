Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 on Monday

The New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center in Miami. The game will air on TNT. The Heat are winning the series 2-1 as they were able to steal a game in New York.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is dealing with a sprained ankle and is likely out for Game 4, as he’s officially listed as doubtful. Jimmy Butler is still recovering from an ankle injury, but he is expected to play. Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are also banged up, but expected to play.

The Heat are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 206.5. On the moneyline, the Heat are -180 while the Knicks are +155.

Knicks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +4.5

This is the biggest playoff game for the Knicks to this point. Going down 3-1 would basically spell elimination. Yes, they could come back from the deficit but it’s not likely and they haven't played well enough to engineer a sudden turnaround. Julius Randle is the difference maker. Randle is coming off one of his worst games of the season and the Knicks need more from him tonight.

Jalen Brunson had struggles in Game 3 as well. The Knicks need some help offensively and him and Randle have to carry the team tonight. Heading back to New York tied 2-2 in the series would be a major confidence boost for this team. I think the Knicks get the job done and give themselves a real shot at winning this series after taking Game 4.

Over/Under: Over 206.5

This is a small number, but this series hasn’t had many high scoring games. The Heat play excellent defense, especially at home. Because I think the Knicks win tonight, I would expect both teams to score a bit more than they have been in the series. The total has gone over this line in two of the three games this series so far, including the Knicks’ only win. As long as this game stays close, the over should hit.