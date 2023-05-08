Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 on Monday

The Golden State Warriors will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 2-1 after their 127-97 victory in Game 3.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play as they’ve suited up in every playoff game so far. The only other injury for the Lakers is Mo Bamba, who has missed a bunch of games as of late and is set to sit out again. The Warriors aren't dealing with any notable injuries.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 227.5. On the moneyline, the Lakers are -150 while the Warriors are +130.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +3

This Warriors team is filled with talented players who have more NBA playoff experience than most groups. They know how crucial this game is and they cannot go down 3-1. Stephen Curry should be dialed in tonight and I wouldn't be surprised if he score 40+ points. Taking one from the Lakers here would be great for many reasons for the Warriors but it would most importantly level this series at 2-2.

Guys like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole need to step up in this matchup. The Warriors need their role players playing much better than they have on both sides of the court. They were the much better team during the regular season and they’re in the game at full health. Look for them to cover and win outright in Game 4.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

This has been an exciting series to this point and I expect that trend to continue tonight. Both teams have had success scoring the basketball. I think both teams will finish around 115 points tonight, which will trigger the over on this line.