Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s NBA playoff games

We have two Game 4s on TNT Monday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Knicks-Heat getting things started before Warriors-Lakers closes out the slate. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (-105)

After going 8-11 from deep in Game 2 en route to 30 points, Thompson only managed 15 in a disappointing showing in Game 3. Look for him to continue firing from deep and be more efficient in Game 4, especially with the Warriors desperate to level the series. Thompson is shooting 39.4% from three in the playoffs and has gone over this mark five times in 10 games.

Jimmy Butler over 28.5 points vs. Knicks (-110)

Butler tallied exactly 28 points in his Game 3 return after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury. He’s officially questionable for Game 4 but is expected to play. The star forward is averaging 34.4 points per game in the playoffs and has topped this line four times. The Knicks don’t have much of an answer for Butler and Miami has no other scoring options to take shots away from him. Back Butler to go over this line as the Heat look for a 3-1 lead in the series.

LeBron James over 5.5 assists vs. Warriors (-140)

The line continues to hover lower than expected on James’ assists prop. He’s actually been fairly passive when it comes to setting up others by his standards, only averaging 5.1 assists per game in the playoffs. James has gone over this line just three times, but three of his unders came at five assists. If he does something similar to Game 3 where he didn’t shoot the ball for a quarter and change, he should hit the over on this mark easily.