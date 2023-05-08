NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games Monday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, which feature plenty of strong role players who can make an impact in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks, $4,200

With Immanuel Quickley set to miss Game 4, Grimes becomes a natural scoring option for the second unit. The guard has been getting more playing time as he works back from his own injury, and he is able to shoot the triple at a good clip. Grimes should see more minutes in Monday’s game with Quickley out, which will help him accumulate fantasy points even if he isn’t necessarily a go-to scoring threat.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,600

Strus has been a key cog in Miami’s offense as a secondary scorer. He’s shooting 38.5% from behind the arc in the playoffs, and has gotten extended minutes with Tyler Herro out indefinitely. Strus has averaged 22.5 DKFP in this series and is once again set to see big minutes in Game 4.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Poole went for 35 DKFP in Game 1, but has been lackluster in Games 2 and 3 due to blowout game scripts. The guard has the most upside of value plays due to his usage and shooting ability, but he is reckless at times and can play out of control. The Warriors desperately need this game, and they need Poole to be at his best. Look for the young guard to have a strong showing and deliver good value at this price.