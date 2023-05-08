How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat face off Monday in Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Miami is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 207.5.

The Knicks have struggled offensively for much of this series, especially from behind the arc. They’ll have to do more with less in Game 4, as Immanuel Quickley is set to miss the contest with an ankle injury. Julius Randle will need to bounce back after some lackluster showings so far, and Jalen Brunson needs to maintain his strong play. The Knicks are the more desperate team but can they grab a road win to level this series?

The Heat have been rolling this postseason behind Jimmy Butler. The forward is battling an ankle injury but looks to be completely healthy once he steps on the floor. Miami is getting enough out of Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus to be competitive, largely due to Butler averaging 34.4 points per game. If the Heat can take this game, they set up a closeout opportunity Wednesday in New York.

Knicks vs. Heat

Date: Monday, May 8

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.