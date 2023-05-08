How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers continue their Western Conference semifinals series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Monday with Game 4. Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT. The Lakers hold a 2-1 lead in this series. They are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 227.5.

The Warriors did win two games on the road in the first round, but they don’t want to face a 3-1 deficit in this series. Golden State will likely look to get back to the Stephen Curry-Draymond Green pick-and-roll which worked well in Game 2. The role players will have to play better and be more engaged on the boards. The Warriors will also have to be more aggressive in getting to the foul line, where they were good in Game 2 but struggled to find in Games 1 and 3.

Can the Lakers get back-to-back big games from Anthony Davis? LeBron James showed he could turn things on at will in Game 3, but it’ll be Davis who needs to consistently deliver for the Lakers. The role players have done their part, especially defensively but LA has always been about stars. James and Davis will need to show out for the Lakers to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Warriors vs. Lakers

Date: Monday, May 8

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.