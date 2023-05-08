Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 7 of 2023 MLB season

Injuries and inconsistency have left just about everyone with holes to fill on their fantasy baseball rosters, and while we all hope to swing a big trade or find the next star on the waiver wire, sometimes you just need to stream for a week of solid production. Here are three hitters set up for short-term success this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7

Hitters to stream

Daniel Vogelbach, New York Mets — Vogelbach’s been a bit of a disappointment as the strong side of the Mets’ DH platoon — at least from a power standpoint — but this could be the week that changes. Not only will the lefty slugger get to face five right-handed starters, ensuring lots of playing time, but New York will start its week with a trip to face the Cincinnati Reds — one of the best hitting parks for left-handed power. Add in a weekend series againts the Washington Nationals’ weak pitching staff, and Vogelbach is set up for success.

Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies — Colorado begins the week in Pittsburgh but will end it with fantasy gold: three games at Coors Field. The Rockies are slated to face three lefty starters, which should set up well for the righty-hitting Grichuk — who’s batting over .400 after returning from the IL this week. (The Pirates are almost among the worst teams in baseball at controlling opposing running games, so Grichuk could tally a steal or two as well.)

Edmundo Sosa, Philadelphia Phillies — Let’s finish with the other end of that weekend set at Coors Field, as the Phillies will head west to face the Rockies’ mediocre pitching staff. The Phils are set to face lefties Austin Gomber and Kyle Freeland, which should set up well for the righty Sosa who’s hitting to a .831 OPS so far this year.