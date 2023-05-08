Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 7 of 2023 MLB season

Injuries and inconsistency have left just about everyone with holes to fill on their fantasy baseball rosters — especially their pitching staffs, with ERAs spiking around the league. While we all hope to swing a big trade or find the next star on the waiver wire, sometimes you just need to stream for a week of solid production. Here are three starting pitchers set up for short-term success this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt has had a rough start to the 2023 season, for one very clear reason: The righty doesn’t have any way to get left-handed batters out. While he’s held righties in check, lefties have a 1.197 OPS against him so far this year. But Schmidt’s opponent on Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics, don’t have many lefties to be afraid of, which should allow Schmidt to cruise — and be in good position to pick up a win with Aaron Judge returning to New York’s lineup.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was given a rude welcome to the Majors last week against the Texas Rangers — giving up seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, in 4.2 innings. But while he may be in for an adjustment period, he could still pay dividends this week with far easier matchups: at home against the Miami Marlins (fifth-worst OPS against righties) and San Francisco Giants. Fire Pfaadt up in a much better start against Miami, then make the decision for later in the week from there — he has all that prospect pedigree for a reason.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett also got shelled last time out, giving up a whopping 11 runs to the Atlanta Braves, but he has two far easier matchups this week at the Diamondbacks and then at home against a Cincinnati Reds lineup that struggles against lefties. The Atlanta outing was Garrett’s only instance of allowing more than two earned runs in a start, so now’s the time to buy low.