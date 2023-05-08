 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 8

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Monday, May 8.

By Chris Landers
Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Monday always means off days around the league, and sure enough we have just an 11-game slate on May 8. That means starting pitching will be at even more of a premium for fantasy baseball managers, but we’re here to help with a complete ranking of every starting pitcher as well as streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 8

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Aaron Judge won’t return until tomorrow, meaning this New York Yankees lineup is still a shell of itself. That could allow Sears to thrive, as the lefty has an inflated ERA (5.06) that belies his swing-and-miss stuff (34 strikeouts in 32 innings, 66th-percentile K rate). He’s coming off of six shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners in his last start, and against this weak Yankees offense he could thrive on a pitching-starved day.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett was shelled his last time out, but that was in a rematch against the Atlanta Braves’ offense, so don’t read too much into it. The lefty had been solid prior to that, not allowing more than two runs in any of his previous starts, and he could have success against an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that’s been middling against southpaws this season.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 8.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/8

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan @ Orioles
2 Zac Gallen vs. Marlins
3 Dylan Cease @ Royals
4 Tanner Bibee vs. Tigers
5 Nestor Cortes vs. Athletics
6 Freddy Peralta vs. Dodgers
7 Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals
8 Hunter Brown @ Angels
9 Mitch Keller vs. Rockies
Strong plays
10 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Nationals
11 Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers
12 Tony Gonsolin @ Brewers
13 JP Sears @ Yankees
Questionable
14 Jon Gray @ Mariners
15 Patrick Sandoval vs. Astros
16 Braxton Garrett @ Diamondbacks
17 Miles Mikolas @ Cubs
Don't do it
18 Michael Lorenzen @ Guardians
19 Kyle Freeland @ Pirates
20 Zack Greinke vs. White Sox
21 Kyle Gibson vs. Rays
22 Jake Irvin @ Giants

