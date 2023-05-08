Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, May 8

It’s a lighter DFS menu than usual on Monday, May 8, with just eight games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. But fear not: We’re here to help you navigate your limited options with three great teams to stack on Monday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, May 8

Thairo Estrada ($5,300)

Joc Pederson ($4,000)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,200)

Blake Sabol ($3,200)

Let’s start with my favorite stack of the night, as a Giants lineup that’s crushed right-handed pitching to the tune of a 119 wRC+ and .463 slugging percentage (both fourth-best in baseball) gets to face off against Nationals righty Jake Irvin in just his second career MLB start. Irvin only allowed one run in his debut, but a look under the hood shows just how lucky he got: He walked four batters and posted a putrid whiff rate of just 4.9 percent, while his .182 BABIP helped him navigate through 4.1 innings relatively unscathed. Irvin had posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in Triple-A this year prior to his call-up, which feels far more indicative of the pitcher he is.

The Giants’ one bugaboo is the strikeout, as they have the league’s highest K-rate, but Irvin doesn’t seem to have the bat-missing stuff to take advantage. That should mean plenty of loud contact for righty-mashers Pederson, Wade Jr. (1.230 OPS in his last 10 games) and (1.065 OPS in his last 10), while Estrada has homered in two straight and doesn’t have any real platoon split.

Nico Hoerner ($5,900)

Ian Happ ($5,200)

Cody Bellinger ($4,800)

Matt Mervis ($2,200)

Keep an eye on the wind at Wrigley Field tonight, but if it’s blowing out, look out: Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas is currently rocking a ghastly 5.79 ERA and 1.69 HR/9. The problem is particularly acute against lefties, who are hitting the ball hard (51% hard-hit rate) and in the air (just a 28.3% ground ball rate), so let’s stack some lefties and swing for the fences.

Hoerner has been an on-base and steals machine so far this year as Chicago’s table-setter, while Happ and Bellinger both have an OPS over .900 over their past 10 games. Mervis, meanwhile, will allow you to spend big elsewhere while offering real upside: The big lefty, a consensus top-100 prospect, was just called up to the Majors last week after posting a .962 OPS with six homers in just 23 games at Triple-A.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,800)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,500)

Cal Raleigh ($4,100)

Taylor Trammell ($2,600)

The Mariners’ offense has struggled this year, but they’ve shown signs of coming out of it recently — and their lefties should feast on Rangers starter Jon Gray on Monday night. Gray has no way to get left-handed batters out right now, with a 2.45 HR/9 and .967 OPS allowed and a strikeout rate of just 11.3%. Kelenic, Raleigh and Trammell all have major power potential from the left side of the plate, while Rodriguez looks to be warming up after a cold start: