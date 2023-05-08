Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Monday, May 8

Fresh off a dramatic series win against the rival San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers now head to the Midwest to kick off a three-game set with the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch from American Family Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA) goes for L.A. while Milwaukee counters with hard-throwing righty Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.63).

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this one as a pick ‘em, with both the Dodgers and Brewers listed at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Brewers picks: Monday, May 8

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow)

Brewers

Out: RP Gus Varland (hand), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), INF Luis Urias (hamstring), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Freddy Peralta

Gonsolin will be making just his third start of the year after an ankle injury sidelined him for much of spring. The righty has struggled to recapture his 2022 form so far, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in just 4.2 innings last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gonsolin’s fastball is down 1.5 mph from last season, and his split-finger — his go-to out pitch — is getting swings and misses substantially less often. It could just be a matter of shaking off the rust, but he looks like a dicey proposition for now.

Peralta, meanwhile, has been on a roll, with 18 strikeouts and just four earned runs allowed over his last 12 innings — including 10 Ks in his last start at Coors Field, never an easy feat. The righty relies largely on an explosive fastball that sits at 95 and sets up his wipeout slider, which currently boasts an eye-popping 45.9% whiff rate. If Peralta doesn’t get wild, he’s awfully tough to square up.

Over/Under pick

After busting out last week against the Phillies, L.A.’s games this weekend totaled just seven, three and seven runs. Both of these teams have excelled against right-handed pitching this year, but Peralta has been throwing the ball very well, while the Brewers don’t have the most explosive offense with Mitchell out.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Gonsolin hasn’t shown the sort of stuff that will allow him to get Major League hitters out consistently, and he’s still not built up enough yet to go really deep into this game. Given even odds, I’ll ride with Peralta at home.

Pick: Brewers