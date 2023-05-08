Is Jimmy Butler playing for the Heat on Monday in Game 5 vs. the Knicks?

The Miami Heat hold a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks heading into Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Monday. Miami is trying to maintain homecourt advantage and take a 3-1 lead back to the Big Apple for Game 5, while the Knicks hope to level the series. One player who will have a big impact on the outcome of this game is Jimmy Butler, who has carried Miami in this series. He played through his ankle injury in Game 3, and here’s the latest on his status ahead of Game 4.

Jimmy Butler injury updates

Butler is officially being listed as questionable and he did get some work done on his ankle at the end of Game 3 in a blowout victory. The forward might not be at 100%, but he understands more than anyone that it’s hard to be at 100% this late in the year. Butler has been a one-man wrecking ball in the playoffs, and it’s going to be hard to sit him down if he wants to play. Expect him to suit up in this one.

Some peripheral players to watch outside of Butler for the Heat are Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. Bam Adebayo is doing good work in the frontcourt, but Strus and Lowry are crucial for Miami’s offense to maintain its spacing and versatility.