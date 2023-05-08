Pick on the Total for White Sox-Royals on May 8

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals have dug a sizable hole they are looking to climb out of as the two meet in Kansas City on Monday.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals (-130, 8.5)

Since returning to Kansas City, starter Zack Greinke has had some of the largest home and road splits of any pitcher on the planet, allowing just two home runs in 88 1/3 innings at home since the start of the 2022 season.

Overall, Greinke has a 2.14 ERA at home since the 2022 season began compared to a 5.95 ERA with two home runs per nine innings allowed on the road.

The White Sox are looking to Dylan Cease, who has done his best work on the road the past two with a 2.25 ERA and 0.7 home runs allowed per nine innings across 17 road starts since the start of the 2022 season.

Cease is looking to bounce back after allowing at least three runs in each of his past five starts, but has been the victim of having poor defensive play behind him with their being four unearned runs on his watch in that stretch.

Helping Cease’s cause is the Royals offense ranking 26th in the league in runs per game with 3.9 runs per game and are 27th among MLB teams in home on-base percentage.

The White Sox have had their own offensive struggles, entering Sunday 28th in the league in road on-base percentage with 3.6 runs per game, which was second-worst in the American League before an offensive eruption against the Cincinnati Reds.

Both offenses have had plenty of issues this season and with the dominance of Greinke at home coupled with Cease’s road success, Monday’s showdown in Kansas City sets up to be a pitcher’s duel.

The Play: White Sox vs. Royals Under 8.5