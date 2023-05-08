Post-lottery 2023 NHL Mock Draft: Blackhawks land Connor Bedard

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery took place on Monday night and now we have some idea of what the first round will look like come June in Nashville. Now that the Chicago Blackhawks have been awarded the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, we’re going to take a look at the lottery and do a quick mock.

We’ll talk a bit about the top of the draft, which works out for all parties really. People forget that while Bedard is a generational talent, Fantilli isn’t that far off. The Michigan center goes No. 2 to the Ducks and they get a franchise center who is NHL-ready and has tons of upside playing with Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras.

The Blackhawks get Bedard but still have a TON of work to do on the roster. Kevin Korchinski really needs to pan out as a top-pairing defenseman but playing with Bedard will boost his dynasty stock. Bedard basically has no one to play with right now. Lukas Reichel has some upside and could project as a top-line wing. But really this feels like the first step in a multi-draft process for Chicago. Bedard is the Sidney Crosby. Now they need to go out and get their Malkin and Fleury. Korchinski could be the Letang in this formula.

2023 NHL Mock Draft 2.0: Post-lottery