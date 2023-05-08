How to watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights in Game 3 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

After dropping Game 1, the Oilers bounced back with a dominant performance in Game 2 led by, you guessed it, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The two All-Stars accounted for four of the five goals in a 5-1 win. Four of those goals came on special teams (three on the power play, one shorthanded). Stuart Skinner had one of his better performances of the postseason, making 30 saves on 31 shots.

The Golden Knights made too many mistakes and gave the Oilers a lot of chances on the power play, where they were one of the best teams in the NHL. Vegas will need to limit penalties in order to take the lead back in Game 3. Things got chippy in the second period and devolved in the third, four Golden Knights players getting tossed (six overall in the game). Muddying things up won’t help Vegas in Game 3.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Monday, May 8

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.