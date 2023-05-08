Should NBA suspend Nikola Jokic after courtside incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia?

If you watched Game 4 of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns Sunday, you saw a dominant performance from superstars on both sides in a Suns victory which leveled the series at 2-2. You may have also seen Nikola Jokic get in an altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia on the sidelines. Jokic was assessed a dead-ball technical foul in the immediate aftermath, but will a league suspension follow?

Let’s first break down exactly what happened.

Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia getting into it with Jokic and selling the chicken wing. Absolute cinema.https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/AOZY5ZZPnv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 8, 2023

Ishbia sees a player on his team, Josh Okogie, fly out of bounds attempt to chase the ball that lands in Ishbia’s hands. As the owner, he’s likely making sure his guy is fine and doesn’t want to give the ball back to the official before his player gets up. Jokic, who was clearly unaware of Ishbia’s status and position as Suns owner, rapidly and somewhat aggressively attempts to get the ball from him. This leads to a bit of a mix-up with some other fans and Jokic appears to throw a light elbow at Ishbia. The Suns owner, who played college ball at Michigan State, hits a textbook flop and throws his arms up wondering if the officials will say anything.

Here’s what Jokic and Ishbia had to say on the incident.

Nikola Jokic thought Ishbia shoulda been tossed.



“The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league was supposed to protect us.



If he’s on the court, he’s a fan isn’t he? He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.



So they’re not gonna protect me. They’ll protect… — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) May 8, 2023

Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

I’m not usually one to side with billionaire sports owners, but Jokic is spinning a narrative that doesn’t quite exist. Yes, fans can get rowdy and create a potentially dangerous situation for the players. However, Jokic did attempt to go grab the ball from Ishbia for no real reason other than to push the pace with the Suns potentially down a guy who had just crashed into fans. The officials likely would’ve stopped the game anyway to allow Okogie to get back on the floor.

Secondly, Jokic is listed at 6-11, 284 lbs. Ishbia, based on measurements from his college days, is 5-10, 175 lbs. The man who is nearly a foot taller and 100 lbs heavier while also being a two-time league MVP at the peak of his career in great physical condition begging for “protection” seems a bit weak. The officials did throw out a different fan who made contact with Jokic and there’s reason for players to be concerned when they spill into the sidelines on the road if there’s a mob of fans, but this is a bit over the top. He didn’t technically enter the stands but he did put himself in a position to interact with them in close proximity.

Lastly, that one point did not influence the game. The Nuggets consistently left Landry Shamet, a career 39% three-point shooter, open in the corner in the fourth quarter. Shamet went 5-8 from deep in the win. That influenced the game far more than Ishbia holding the ball for a few seconds longer than he needed to.

The league is unlikely to suspend Jokic ahead of Game 5, especially if Ishbia feels the way he does. The owner can simply put a call in to Adam Silver and say “play on”. The Nuggets have much bigger problems on their minds heading into Game 5 at home with the series tied 2-2.