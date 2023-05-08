Betting odds for teams to win 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is set for Monday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds to win the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place in June in Nashville from Bridgestone Arena. Whichever team wins the first pick will take Regina center Connor Bedard. Here we’ll take a look at the betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the lottery and first pick.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery betting odds

The Ducks, Blue Jackets and Blackhawks have the top-3 odds to win the NHL Draft Lottery. As you get further down the board, there’s some value. Just a couple percentage points separates the Coyotes, Flyers, Capitals and Red Wings. Whereas the Ducks have a 18.5% chance to win the first pick, the odds dip from there. Even Anaheim at +340 feels like decent value if you want to spread out some bets.