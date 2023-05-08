 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live results from 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

We’re providing live updates for the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night. Which team will win the right to draft Connor Bedard?

By Benjamin Zweiman
Forward Connor Bedard #98 of the Regina Pats skates for Team Red during the 2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023 in Langley, British Columbia. Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is on Monday, May 8, at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. This is a big year for the draft lottery considering whichever team wins the first pick will have the rights to take Regina center Connor Bedard, who could be the next big superstar in the NHL. Here we’re going to be providing live updates and results from the 2023 lottery.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery live results

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Team Odds
Anaheim Ducks 18.50%
Columbus Blue Jackets 13.50%
Chicago Blackhawks 11.50%
San Jose Sharks 9.50%
Montreal Canadiens 8.50%
Arizona Coyotes 7.50%
Philadelphia Flyers 6.50%
Washington Capitals 6.00%
Detroit Red Wings 5.00%
St. Louis Blues 3.50%
Vancouver Canucks 3.00%
Ottawa Senators * 2.50%
Buffalo Sabres 2.00%
Pittsburgh Penguins 1.50%
Nashville Predators 0.50%
Calgary Flames 0.50%

