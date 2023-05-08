Live results from 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is on Monday, May 8, at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. This is a big year for the draft lottery considering whichever team wins the first pick will have the rights to take Regina center Connor Bedard, who could be the next big superstar in the NHL. Here we’re going to be providing live updates and results from the 2023 lottery.

If you scroll down you’ll be able to find the NHL Draft Lottery odds for each team as well as betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for who will win the first pick.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery live results