Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley ruled out for Game 4 vs. Heat

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for Game 4 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs vs. the Miami Heat due to a sprained left ankle. The Knicks trail the Heat 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. The Knicks dropped Game 3 to the Heat over the weekend 105-86 to fall behind. Quickley had scored 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench for New York in the loss.

With Quickley out of the lineup, the Knicks won’t have as much depth in the back court in a key spot. Jalen Brunson is already playing around 38 minutes per game in the starting lineup this postseason. As with most Tom Thibodeau led teams, the starters tend to play big minutes. No Quickley means Quentin Grimes should see some more playing time off the bench as the primary backup guard. We may even see some Miles McBride, who has played scarcely in the playoffs. Derrick Rose could also be active as a precaution off the bench.

Quickley’s injury shouldn’t really impact how we approach the betting odds. What will is the status of Heat G Jimmy Butler, who is questionable to play. If Butler is sidelined, then the Knicks have a better shot to cover 4.5 points and tie the series. If Butler is in, no Quickley could hurt the second unit to an extent and gives Miami a slight edge. Again, it isn’t anything that should move the needle in terms of odds.