Jordan Spieth withdraws from 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth announced that he would no longer be playing in this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. He opened with +900 odds to win it after finishing as a runner-up last year, but has officially withdrawn, per a statement on his Twitter. He was behind only Scottie Scheffler on the odds board.

Spieth missed the cut at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, and wrote that he was experiencing severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend. It is unclear whether he plans to play in next week’s PGA Championship. Spieth hails from the Dallas area, which would have made this tournament something of a home game for him.

He added in the statement that his wrist injury “requires rest and limited movement,” and that playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson “means the absolute world to me.” He wrote that he will be evaluating the injury from week-to-week going forward.