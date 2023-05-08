Madrid Open Men’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The Madrid Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out the matching article for the women's tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Madrid Open Recap

The favorite gets it done once again!

With no Novak Djokovic to stand in his path, Carlos Alcaraz cruised to the Madrid Open title, dropping just two sets over the course of the entire tournament. Alcaraz faced the likes of Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and Borna Coric before seeing a surprise competitor in the final, Jan-Lennard Struff.

This was a very surprising performance for Struff, as the 33-year-old has not made a ton of noise over the years. That being said, he’ll be ecstatic with his level of play over the last few weeks, as he even stole a set from Alcaraz in the final.

This was a big momentum-builder for Alcaraz as the French Open nears.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Madrid Open title as of Monday, April 24:

Carlos Alcaraz entered the tournament with the best odds to win it all.

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the men’s Madrid Open:

Madrid Open Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+100) 2 Felix Auger-Aliassime (+3500) 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (+900) 4 Holger Rune (+1600) 5 Frances Tiafoe (+6500)

Major Movers

After his Madrid Open victory, Alcaraz sits just FIVE points behind Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking in the world. The 20-year-old will look to stay hot as he tunes up for Roland Garros over the coming weeks.

Borna Coric jumped up four spots to No. 16 after a strong performance in Spain, setting himself up nicely for the second Grand Slam of the calendar year. Outside of Coric, there was no massive movement at the top of the leaderboard.

