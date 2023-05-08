Madrid Open Women’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The Madrid Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out the matching article for the men’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Madrid Open Recap

The last two in Madrid was not a shocking matchup by any means, as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka squared off yet again.

The result, however, was a surprise, as Sabalenka managed to pull off the upset! The No. 2 seed started the match off strong, picking up the first set 6-3. As expected, Swiatek refused to go down without a fight, evening things up before Sabalenka ultimately emerged victorious in the third.

This was Swiatek’s first loss on clay in 2023, making things quite interesting as the French Open creeps closer.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s Madrid Open title as of Monday, April 24:

Aryna Sabalenka entered the tournament with the second-best odds to win it all, rewarding DraftKings Sportsbook users who believed in her from the jump.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the women’s Madrid Open:

Madrid Open Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Iga Swiatek (+100) 2 Paula Badosa (+2200) 3 Barbora Krejcikova (+1800) 4 Caroline Garcia (+40000) 5 Jessica Pegula (+1700)

Major Movers

There was no movement at the top, as Swiatek and Sabalenka remained No. 1 and 2. However, Iga’s lead no longer appears to be insurmountable. She still holds a nearly 2,000 point cushion for the top spot, but Sabalenka continues to make up ground.

Ons Jabeur was the biggest faller following the conclusion of this tournament, dropping from No. 4 to No. 7.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.