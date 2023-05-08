Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes tied to sports betting

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones both have student-athletes with potential ties to sports betting according to statements from both schools. While legal in the state of Iowa, sports betting by an NCAA athlete, coach, or athletic department employee is a violation of the NCAA Code of Conduct. Penalties can include a loss of eligibility or termination.

Iowa athletics released a statement:

The University of Iowa and the Department of Athletics are aware of the sports wagering investigation and are fully cooperating. We have alerted the NCAA of the potential violations and we have hired outside counsel to assist in the investigative process.

The athletics department provides education on NCAA rules regarding the the prohibition of sports wagering as well as the potential consequences.

Additional Information

The university has received information about 111 individuals.

This includes 26 current student-athletes from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, and men’s wrestling, as well as one full-time employee of the UI Department of Athletics.

The vast majority of the individuals are student-staff, former student-athletes, or those with no connection to UI Athletics.

The list does not include any current or former coaches.