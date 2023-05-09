Cardinals 2023 win total prediction: Will Arizona top six wins?

For fans of the Arizona Cardinals, memories of the team that went 11-6 in 2021 will have to get them by again this year. It’s a restart year in the desert.

Last season, the Cardinals limped to a 4-13 finish, losing quarterback Kyler Murray to a torn ACL late in the year, as well as backup Colt McCoy who’s still dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury got a pink slip, and Jonathan Gannon was brought in to steer a threadbare roster through a rough year.

Through free agency, the team has mostly focused on rounding out the depth chart, while watching stalwarts like Byron Murphy and Zach Allen slip away. They’re expected to deal No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins too.

Needless to say, the odds makers don’t see the Cardinals with many wins this season. In fact, they’ve got the lowest preseason win total for any team in the NFL.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Arizona Cardinals can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2023.

NFC West win totals

San Francisco 49ers: 11.5 (11.5 +110, 11.5 −130)

Seattle Seahawks: 8.5 (8.5 −105, 8.5 −115)

Los Angeles Rams: 7.5 (7.5 −140, 7.5 +115)

Arizona Cardinals: 5.5 (5.5 +110, 5.5 −130)

Notable offseason moves

Re-signed WR Greg Dortch to a one-year deal

Re-signed K Matt Prater to a two-year deal

Re-signed OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal

Re-signed OG Will Hernandez to a two-year deal

Signed LB Kyzir White to a two-year deal

Released LB Markus Golden

Did not re-sign CB Byron Murphy

Did not re-sign DL Zach Allen

Arizona Cardinals prediction: UNDER 5.5

Right now, David Blough is the only healthy quarterback on the roster. By the time camp rolls around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Colt McCoy back in action, but that’s not exactly an ideal situation. We still have no timeline for Murray’s return.

Assuming the team deals away Hopkins, it’s hard to see them scoring enough points to scratch out six wins in 2023. The losses on defense are going to sting too for a unit that was 31st in average points allowed last season.

What moves might change our prediction?

The soonest possible return for Murray and keeping DeAndre Hopkins around will give the Cardinals their best shot at hitting the over. Right now it does look like Hopkins could end up staying, which would be huge for the team.