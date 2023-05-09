Ravens win total prediction 2023: Picking Baltimore’s win total

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason as they look ahead to the future of the franchise. Baltimore is coming off a season where it finished 10-7 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Baltimore Ravens can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

AFC North win totals

Cincinnati Bengals: 11.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns 9.5 (Over +130, Under -150

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Notable offseason moves

The Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason to a one-year deal along with WR Nelson Agholor. They also re-signed running back Justice Hill. Baltimore lost a few key free agents including guard Ben Powers, tight end Josh Oliver and defensive end Calais Campbell. The draft was highlighted by yet another wide receiver weapon with former Boston College Eagles WR Zay Flowers.

Ravens prediction: OVER 9.5

Baltimore made plenty of moves to improve the pass-catching options for Jackson to throw to, and that’s great news for the Ravens to reach double-digit wins again. The Ravens ranked inside the top half in yards per play on both sides of the ball last season, and there’s a good chance Baltimore finishes higher next season especially offensively.

What moves might change our prediction?

If Jackson and the Ravens weren’t able to work out a deal, that certainly would’ve changed things, but that’s no longer an issue. Outside of a Jackson preseason injury, I’ll go with Baltimore to hit the over.