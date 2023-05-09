Bills win total prediction 2023: Will Buffalo continue their winning ways?

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 in the 2022-23 season, putting together a respectable playoff run that was hindered by quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury. They lost tight end Dawson Knox and LB Tremaine Edmunds, but much of their core lineup remains similar enough that we can keep up expectations for a repeat of last season. Is this finally their year to win the AFC?

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Buffalo Bills can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 3.

AFC East win totals

Bills: 10.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Dolphins: 9.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Jets: 9.5 (Over -145, Under +125)

Patriots: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Notable offseason moves

Lost LB Tremaine Edmunds and TE Dawson Knox

Released WR Isaiah McKenzie

Re-signed LB Matt Milano, S Jordan Poyer, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Cam Lewis, K Tyler Bass and OL Ike Boettger

Signed OT David Quessenberry, DE Shaq Lawson, RB Latavius Murray, S Taylor Rapp, G David Edwards, G Connor McGovern, and WR Deonte Harty

Bills prediction: Over 10.5

The Bills have won 10 or more games in each of the last four seasons, and should be able to continue that trend with much of the same roster in 2023. With Josh Allen at the helm, James Cook in the backfield, and Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as targets, the offense should look fairly similar to last season. Re-signing Jordan Poyer was a huge get for the upcoming season, though the loss of LB Tremaine Edmunds, and they attempted to fill his spot with a third-round pick in the draft. They prioritized adding another target for Allen with TE Dalton Kincaid with their first-round pick. I like their chances in the AFC yet again this season.

What moves might change our prediction?

At this point, the Bills front office has convinced us that they know what they’re doing. I think this is a very solid bet to make.