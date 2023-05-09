Panthers win total prediction 2023: Picking Carolina’s win total

After finishing below .500 for the fifth season in a row and still searching for an answer at quarterback, the Carolina Panthers had to do something big this spring. And that’s exactly what happened. After cleaning house, they brought in a new head coach, Frank Reich, and made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Clearly, the Panthers are on the right track. However, will their moves this spring be enough to get them over the projected 7.5 win total?

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Carolina Panthers can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of April 29, 2023.

NFC South win totals

Atlanta Falcons: 8.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Carolina Panthers: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

New Orleans Saints: 9.5 (Over +105, Under -125)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves

Drafting Young was the biggest move of all. A poised pocket passer who has a proven knack for playing laser focused in the biggest moments, he could easily compete for the Rookie of the Year award this season. And the Panthers have made some moves to give him additional help, bringing in veteran wideouts Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders.

Panthers prediction: Over 7.5

This hinges purely on the upside Young brings to the team. He’s a massive improvement over anyone the Panthers have had at signal caller since the heyday of Cam Newton. Young and the additions around him should be more than good enough for an extra win over the seven Carolina managed to put together last season.

What moves might change our prediction?

Beyond injuries, there’s always the chance that things just don’t gel for the Panthers offense this season. And let’s not overlook the defense here. The defense was average last season, but we should see improvement from a younger unit, especially Brian Burns who looks like a bona fide star pass rusher.