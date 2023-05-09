Bears win total prediction 2023: Picking Chicago’s win total

The Chicago Bears had the worst season in the NFL last year, and chose to trade away their No. 1 overall pick to grab some high-level draft stock for next year. They made some major moves on talented skill players in the offseason, grabbing D’Onta Foreman and DJ Moore, but are still floundering on edge rushers and need answers at the offensive line to protect Justin Fields — they also allowed the fourth-most sacks per game last season.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Chicago Bears can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2.

NFC North win totals

Detroit Lions: 9.5 (Over -150, Under +130)

Minnesota Vikings: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Green Bay Packers: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Chicago Bears: 7.5 (Over -135, Under +110)

Notable offseason moves

Signed WR Equnimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension

Released QB Trevor Siemien, signed QB Nathan Peterman

Signed RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Andrew Billings, LB TJ Edwards, LB Tremaine Edmunds and TE Robert Tonyan

Acquired WR DJ Moore

Chicago Bears prediction: Under 7.5

I wanted to put this as the over, but I’m not sure I can in good conscience. After stumbling through a three-win season last year, this would be a pretty big jump for a team that may end up facing some similar issues as they did last year. They picked up an offensive lineman in the draft that should be solid, but rookies are always hard to read this early on. The additions of DJ Moore and D’Onta Foreman were excellent offensive moves, but if Fields keeps facing the pressure, he won’t be able to get it to them. They have some good draft stock for 2024, but right now, it looks like they are still in rebuild mode.

What moves might change our prediction?

They need to get a star defensive end to penetrate into the backfield. They did not pick one up in the draft, choosing to address the offensive line issue, but Chicago had the fewest sacks per game of any NFL team in the league last year.