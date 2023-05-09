Bengals win total prediction 2023: Picking Cincinnati’s win total

The Cincinnati Bengals showed their run to the Super Bowl was no fluke as they followed it up with another appearance by reaching the AFC Championship last year. The Bengals sure appear to be here to stay as a threat in the conference as they look for another strong season this fall.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Cincinnati Bengals can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

AFC North win totals

Cincinnati Bengals: 11.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns 9.5 (Over +130, Under -150

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Notable offseason moves

The Bengals made a big splash to shore up their offensive line with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who they signed to a four-year, $64 million contract. They also landed safety Nick Scott and tight end Irv Smith in addition to re-signing linebacker Germaine Pratt. Some of the notable losses to free agency included safety Jessie Bates III, safety Vonn Bell and tight end Hayden Hurst. Cincinnati went defense heavy in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, headlined by defensive end Myles Murphy in the first round.

Cincinnati Bengals prediction: UNDER 11.5

The Bengals are here to stay as a yearly contender in the AFC with the Joe Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase connection that has shown no signs of slowing down. Landing Brown on the offensive line should be another significant help. Still, this is too many wins. The AFC North should be very competitive this season, so let’s go with Cincinnati to fall short of the total in 2023.

What moves might change our prediction?

It’s hard to think of anything that would change my opinion drastically from now till the start of the NFL season. Stick with the under.