Browns win total prediction 2023: Picking Cleveland’s win total

The Cleveland Browns underwent what you’d call a lost season last fall with Deshaun Watson playing just six games due to suspension. Cleveland did what it could and picked up seven wins, missing the playoffs for the 19th time over the last 20 seasons.

Now, the Browns will have Watson available from Week 1, and it will be interesting to see how much of an upgrade one player can have. He will enter 2023 playing in just six combined games over the previous two seasons, and the Browns better hope everything they gave up will be worth it when it comes to victories.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Cleveland Browns can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 3.

AFC North win totals

Cincinnati Bengals: 11.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns: 9.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Notable offseason moves

The Browns’ biggest splash in free agency came when they signed Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. They also spent money on Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The Browns had limited draft picks, and they sat out till the third round when they selected Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cedric Tillman and Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Cleveland Browns prediction: OVER 9.5

Watson has played so few NFL games over the last two seasons, but I’ll still say he’s a few games better than Jacoby Brissett, who started 11 games in 2022 until Watson took over following his suspension. The Browns didn’t do much in the draft, but that’s more of a future problem than a 2023 problem, and they added a few key free agents this offseason. Let’s go with Cleveland to hit double-digit victories in 2023.

What moves might change our prediction?

This prediction is 99% Deshaun Watson-based, so I’ll likely be sticking with this pick outside of a Watson injury or the possibility of any additional off-the-field issues. The Browns spent a ton to get him, and they didn’t pay Watson that much cash to finish under 10 wins.