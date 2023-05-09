Cowboys win total prediction 2023: Picking Dallas’ win total

The Dallas Cowboys reached the postseason for the second consecutive season and won their first playoff game since 2018 last year. Dallas finished 12-5 in the two seasons since the schedule expanded to 17 games as it looks for another strong campaign under Mike McCarthy.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Dallas Cowboys can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

NFC North win totals

Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +130)

Dallas Cowboys: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

New York Giants: 8.5 (Over +115, Under -140)

Washington Commanders: 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Notable offseason moves

The Cowboys haven’t spent a ton of money during the free agency period, and some of their top moves came in re-signing safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The biggest lost to this point has been guard Connor McGovern and tight end Dalton Schultz. The Cowboys spent their first three draft picks on defensive tackle Mazi Smith, tight end Luke Schoonmaker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Dallas Cowboys prediction: UNDER 9.5

The Cowboys will have a fairly difficult schedule this upcoming season especially in a division with the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and an improving New York Giants franchise. For whatever reason, Dallas hasn’t been able to sustain consistent success as a franchise, as the last time it reached the playoffs three straight times came in 1994-96.

What moves might change our prediction?

It’s probably too late to make any significant splash that would change this opinion, so I’ll stick with the under.