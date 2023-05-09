Broncos win total prediction 2023: Picking Denver’s win total

Everything that could go wrong arguably did go wrong, for the Denver Broncos in 2022. Despite hoping to contend at the start of the season, they finished 5-12 and last in the AFC West. As a result, they effectively rebooted the roster with the key hire of Sean Payton as their new head coach. With a bevy of experience in turning around signal-callers careers, the hope is that he can do the same for Russell Wilson in year two with the Broncos.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Denver Broncos can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2, 2023.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Denver Broncos: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Notable offseason moves

Hired head coach Sean Payton

Released RB Chase Edmonds

Released CB Ronald Darby

Signed RB Tony Jones Jr.

Signed WR Marquez Callaway.

Traded for TE Adam Trautman

Denver Broncos prediction: UNDER 8.5

Having experienced head coach Sean Payton now at the helm will surely result in a major improvement from last season. But as it pertains to getting 8-plus wins next season, it will likely hinge on Russell Wilson returning back to his MVP-caliber form. Is it feasible for him to turn back the clock and be a mobile quarterback at 34 years old? Russell’s completion percentage has dipped from 68 percent to 63 percent over the last three seasons, so I’m hesitant on predicting them to hit the over here.

What moves might change our prediction?

If Wilson bounces back with a much more efficient season and a comfortable grasp of the offense, the Broncos will already be in great shape. To help offset the urgency of correcting their passing game, Denver could be wise to add an additional player in their backfield. They ranked just 21st in rushing last season and if they can make a significant improvement in that area, it should open up the playbook with more ease for Payton and Russell.