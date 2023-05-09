Full field for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. K.H. Lee has taken home the Byron Nelson trophy in each of the past two years, shooting 25-under in 2021 and 26-under in 2022 and breaking a course record for the tournament in the latter. He will look to get a hat trick as he joins the field this week.
Scottie Scheffler returns after taking last week off, and Jordan Spieth was originally set to join the field, but withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury. Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton, and Min-Woo Lee round out the top headliners this week. The AT&T Byron Nelson will be a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.
Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360, with Hatton at +1200 and Jason Day the third choice at +1400. Lee is +2200 to make it a three-peat.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson teeing off Thursday, May 11.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field
|Name
|Aaron Baddeley
|Aaron Rai
|Aaron Wise
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Long
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Andrew Landry
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Austin Cook
|Austin Eckroat
|Austin Smotherman
|Ben Crane
|Ben Griffin
|Bill Haas
|Bo Van Pelt
|Bobby Massa
|Brandon Matthews
|Brandon Wu
|Brent Grant
|Brian Stuard
|Brice Garnett
|Byeong Hun An
|C.T. Pan
|Cameron Champ
|Cameron Percy
|Carl Yuan
|Carson Young
|Chad Ramey
|Charley Hoffman
|Chesson Hadley
|Chris Stroud
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Cody Gribble
|D.A. Points
|D.J. Trahan
|David Lipsky
|David Micheluzzi
|Davis Riley
|Davis Thompson
|Derek Ernst
|Derek Lamely
|Doc Redman
|Doug Ghim
|Dylan Frittelli
|Dylan Wu
|Eric Cole
|Erik van Rooyen
|Fabián Gómez
|Garrick Higgo
|Geoff Ogilvy
|George McNeill
|Grayson Murray
|Greg Chalmers
|Greyson Sigg
|Hank Lebioda
|Harrison Endycott
|Harry Hall
|Harry Higgs
|Henrik Norlander
|Hideki Matsuyama
|J.J. Killeen
|James Hahn
|Jason Day
|Jason Dufner
|Jeffrey Kang
|Jim Herman
|Jimmy Walker
|Jonas Blixt
|Jonathan Byrd
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Lower
|Justin Suh
|K.H. Lee
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Chappell
|Kevin Roy
|Kevin Stadler
|Kevin Tway
|Kramer Hickok
|Kyle Stanley
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Logan McCracken
|Lucas Glover
|Luke List
|Mac Meissner
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Martin Laird
|Martin Trainer
|Matt Kuchar
|Matthew NeSmith
|Matthias Schwab
|Matti Schmid
|Maverick McNealy
|Max McGreevy
|Michael Gligic
|Michael Kim
|Min Woo Lee
|MJ Daffue
|Nate Lashley
|Nick Watney
|Parker Coody
|Patton Kizzire
|Paul Haley II
|Peter Kuest
|Pierceson Coody
|Richard S. Johnson
|Richy Werenski
|Ricky Barnes
|Robby Shelton
|Robert Streb
|Roger Sloan
|Russell Knox
|Ryan Armour
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Gerard
|Ryan Moore
|Ryan Palmer
|S.H. Kim
|S.Y. Noh
|Sam Stevens
|Sangmoon Bae
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Scott Brown
|Scott Harrington
|Scott Piercy
|Scott Stallings
|Scottie Scheffler
|Seamus Power
|Sean O'Hair
|Si Woo Kim
|Stephan Jaeger
|Stewart Cink
|Sung Kang
|Tano Goya
|Taylor Bibbs
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Tom Hoge
|Tom Kim
|Trevor Cone
|Trevor Werbylo
|Trey Mullinax
|Troy Merritt
|Tyler Duncan
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tyson Alexander
|Vince Whaley
|Vincent Norrman
|Wesley Bryan
|Will Gordon
|William Knauth
|William McGirt
|Zac Blair
|Zecheng Dou