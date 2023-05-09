 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks towards his ball on the 9th hole during the Final Round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2023 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. K.H. Lee has taken home the Byron Nelson trophy in each of the past two years, shooting 25-under in 2021 and 26-under in 2022 and breaking a course record for the tournament in the latter. He will look to get a hat trick as he joins the field this week.

Scottie Scheffler returns after taking last week off, and Jordan Spieth was originally set to join the field, but withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury. Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton, and Min-Woo Lee round out the top headliners this week. The AT&T Byron Nelson will be a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360, with Hatton at +1200 and Jason Day the third choice at +1400. Lee is +2200 to make it a three-peat.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson teeing off Thursday, May 11.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

Aaron Baddeley
Aaron Rai
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Andrew Landry
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Austin Eckroat
Austin Smotherman
Ben Crane
Ben Griffin
Bill Haas
Bo Van Pelt
Bobby Massa
Brandon Matthews
Brandon Wu
Brent Grant
Brian Stuard
Brice Garnett
Byeong Hun An
C.T. Pan
Cameron Champ
Cameron Percy
Carl Yuan
Carson Young
Chad Ramey
Charley Hoffman
Chesson Hadley
Chris Stroud
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cody Gribble
D.A. Points
D.J. Trahan
David Lipsky
David Micheluzzi
Davis Riley
Davis Thompson
Derek Ernst
Derek Lamely
Doc Redman
Doug Ghim
Dylan Frittelli
Dylan Wu
Eric Cole
Erik van Rooyen
Fabián Gómez
Garrick Higgo
Geoff Ogilvy
George McNeill
Grayson Murray
Greg Chalmers
Greyson Sigg
Hank Lebioda
Harrison Endycott
Harry Hall
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
J.J. Killeen
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jason Dufner
Jeffrey Kang
Jim Herman
Jimmy Walker
Jonas Blixt
Jonathan Byrd
Joseph Bramlett
Justin Lower
Justin Suh
K.H. Lee
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Roy
Kevin Stadler
Kevin Tway
Kramer Hickok
Kyle Stanley
Kyle Westmoreland
Logan McCracken
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Mac Meissner
Mackenzie Hughes
Martin Laird
Martin Trainer
Matt Kuchar
Matthew NeSmith
Matthias Schwab
Matti Schmid
Maverick McNealy
Max McGreevy
Michael Gligic
Michael Kim
Min Woo Lee
MJ Daffue
Nate Lashley
Nick Watney
Parker Coody
Patton Kizzire
Paul Haley II
Peter Kuest
Pierceson Coody
Richard S. Johnson
Richy Werenski
Ricky Barnes
Robby Shelton
Robert Streb
Roger Sloan
Russell Knox
Ryan Armour
Ryan Brehm
Ryan Gerard
Ryan Moore
Ryan Palmer
S.H. Kim
S.Y. Noh
Sam Stevens
Sangmoon Bae
Satoshi Kodaira
Scott Brown
Scott Harrington
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Seamus Power
Sean O'Hair
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Tano Goya
Taylor Bibbs
Taylor Montgomery
Ted Potter, Jr.
Tom Hoge
Tom Kim
Trevor Cone
Trevor Werbylo
Trey Mullinax
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Tyrrell Hatton
Tyson Alexander
Vince Whaley
Vincent Norrman
Wesley Bryan
Will Gordon
William Knauth
William McGirt
Zac Blair
Zecheng Dou

