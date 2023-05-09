Full field for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. K.H. Lee has taken home the Byron Nelson trophy in each of the past two years, shooting 25-under in 2021 and 26-under in 2022 and breaking a course record for the tournament in the latter. He will look to get a hat trick as he joins the field this week.

Scottie Scheffler returns after taking last week off, and Jordan Spieth was originally set to join the field, but withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury. Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton, and Min-Woo Lee round out the top headliners this week. The AT&T Byron Nelson will be a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360, with Hatton at +1200 and Jason Day the third choice at +1400. Lee is +2200 to make it a three-peat.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson teeing off Thursday, May 11.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field