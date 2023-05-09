Outright winner picks for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, this week. Ahead of next week’s PGA Championship, we’ll watch a full field of golfers take to the course in what is forecasted to be some ugly weather. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +360. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrrell Hatton +1200

Hatton has impressed the golf world this year, making a statement with top-five finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS Championship, and last week at the Wells Fargo Championship. He ranks third in this field in Strokes Gained: Total, and second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, which is going to be important with bad weather this weekend. Hatton may struggle with putting in the rain, but that’s nothing new — he excels off the tee and on his approach, ranking in the top five in each of those strokes gained categories.

We know that he can hang among the best of them, and without an elevated field this week, this may finally be Hatton’s moment to win it. He thrives in difficult conditions and is a very solid bet to make this week.

KH Lee +2200

Lee has won this tournament each of the past two years. Whether that makes this easier (confidence in the course) or harder (the pressure is on) to win for a third time is an entirely mental game, but we know Lee’s track record at TPC Craig Ranch.

Lee had a good T8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, and ranks 15th overall in the field in Strokes Gained over the past three months and 12th over the past six months. The difficult weather conditions may affect his play, but we know that Lee has been very successful at this course in the past, and is a solid choice here to win again in McKinney.

Data and analytics are important as well as past experience. It’s important to note that Lee doesn’t excel in the field in any particular strokes gained category aside from his total ranking. He’s a bit of a jack of all trades, which can be a positive or a negative depending on how you look at it. It may also all be negligible in thunderstorms and pouring rain.

Seamus Power +3500

Power is much more of a long shot. He had a strong ending of 2022 and beginning of 2023, but struggled in more recent months. He bounced back with a top-20 finish at Wells Fargo. He has T17 and T9 finishes in the past two years at Byron Nelson, and while he might not jump off the page at you, he ranks in the top 20 in this field in Strokes Gained: Total.

Obviously, you can always go with a Scheffler or a Spieth here, but you don’t need me to tell you that. Both are great contenders this weekend, but you never know what this sport will bring. If you’re in the mood to take a bit of a risk for a higher payout, Power is certainly an interesting option who can hold his own at this course.