Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week, marking the last PGA TOUR event before the PGA Championship next week. You can expect to see some big names teeing off from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the tournament — Scottie Scheffler (+360) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) sit atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

K.H. Lee also joins the field. Lee won the tournament in both 2021 and 2022 and will look for the hat trick this year. Jordan Spieth was set to play in McKinney, but had to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:23 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

8:34 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama

8:45 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

1:33 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge

1:44 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee

1:55 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnson

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.