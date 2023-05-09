Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week, marking the last PGA TOUR event before the PGA Championship next week. You can expect to see some big names teeing off from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the tournament — Scottie Scheffler (+360) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) sit atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.
K.H. Lee also joins the field. Lee won the tournament in both 2021 and 2022 and will look for the hat trick this year. Jordan Spieth was set to play in McKinney, but had to withdraw due to a wrist injury.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Thursday Featured Groups:
8:23 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
8:34 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama
8:45 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings
1:33 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge
1:44 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee
1:55 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnson
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.
2023 Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|S.Y. Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Aaron Baddeley
|Sangmoon Bae
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Austin Cook
|Chris Stroud
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|Scott Brown
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Kevin Tway
|Kramer Hickok
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Doug Ghim
|Andrew Novak
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Adam Scott
|Min Woo Lee
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Chad Ramey
|Robert Streb
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Kim
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Kuchar
|Aaron Wise
|Scott Stallings
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Bo Van Pelt
|Vince Whaley
|Greyson Sigg
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Adam Hadwin
|Austin Smotherman
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Charley Hoffman
|David Lipsky
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Kevin Chappell
|Brian Stuard
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nick Watney
|Matthias Schwab
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Adam Schenk
|Kelly Kraft
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Kevin Stadler
|Roger Sloan
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Chesson Hadley
|Justin Suh
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Zecheng Dou
|Logan McCracken
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Augusto Núñez
|Parker Coody
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Derek Lamely
|Trevor Cone
|J.J. Killeen
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Brent Grant
|David Micheluzzi
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Paul Haley II
|Bobby Massa
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Roy
|Carl Yuan
|Jeffrey Kang
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Brandon Wu
|Sam Stevens
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Doc Redman
|Max McGreevy
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Ben Griffin
|Eric Cole
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Sean O'Hair
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Kyle Stanley
|Greg Chalmers
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Ben Crane
|Harry Higgs
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Seamus Power
|Tom Hoge
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Jim Herman
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|K.H. Lee
|Jason Day
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Landry
|Troy Merritt
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Richard S. Johnson
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Percy
|Stephan Jaeger
|Robby Shelton
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Zac Blair
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|D.A. Points
|Derek Ernst
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Armour
|Maverick McNealy
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Fabián Gómez
|D.J. Trahan
|Byeong Hun An
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Ricky Barnes
|Justin Lower
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|George McNeill
|S.H. Kim
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonas Blixt
|Cody Gribble
|Tyson Alexander
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Grayson Murray
|Bill Haas
|Hank Lebioda
|2:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Trevor Werbylo
|Pierceson Coody
|2:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Dylan Wu
|Kyle Westmoreland
|3:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Carson Young
|Harrison Endycott
|Mac Meissner
|3:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Ryan Gerard
|Taylor Bibbs
|3:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Harry Hall
|William Knauth
|3:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Brandon Matthews
|Peter Kuest