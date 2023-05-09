Full list of tee times for Round 2 of AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson continues into Round 2 on Friday with more scattered thunderstorms on the forecast. After 36 holes wrap up on Friday (barring any delays), the field will be cut to the top 65 golfers plus ties ahead of the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and 2021 and 2022 Byron Nelson champion K.H. Lee all joined the field this week ahead of the PGA Championship. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Jordan Spieth was set to join the field, but withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups:

8:23 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge

8:34 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee

8:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnsons

1:33 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

1:44 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama

1:55 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday.