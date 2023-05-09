Full list of tee times for Round 2 of AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson continues into Round 2 on Friday with more scattered thunderstorms on the forecast. After 36 holes wrap up on Friday (barring any delays), the field will be cut to the top 65 golfers plus ties ahead of the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and 2021 and 2022 Byron Nelson champion K.H. Lee all joined the field this week ahead of the PGA Championship. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Jordan Spieth was set to join the field, but withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Friday Featured Groups:
8:23 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge
8:34 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee
8:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnsons
1:33 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
1:44 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama
1:55 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday.
2023 Byron Nelson Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Doc Redman
|Max McGreevy
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Brandon Wu
|Sam Stevens
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Sean O'Hair
|Joseph Bramlett
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Ben Griffin
|Eric Cole
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Ben Crane
|Harry Higgs
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Kyle Stanley
|Greg Chalmers
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Jim Herman
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Seamus Power
|Tom Hoge
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Landry
|Troy Merritt
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|K.H. Lee
|Jason Day
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Percy
|Stephan Jaeger
|Robby Shelton
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Richard S. Johnson
|Taylor Montgomery
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|D.A. Points
|Derek Ernst
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zac Blair
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Fabián Gómez
|D.J. Trahan
|Byeong Hun An
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Armour
|Maverick McNealy
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|George McNeill
|S.H. Kim
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Ricky Barnes
|Justin Lower
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Grayson Murray
|Bill Haas
|Hank Lebioda
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|Cody Gribble
|Tyson Alexander
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Dylan Wu
|Kyle Westmoreland
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Trevor Werbylo
|Pierceson Coody
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Ryan Gerard
|Taylor Bibbs
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Harrison Endycott
|Mac Meissner
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Brandon Matthews
|Peter Kuest
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Harry Hall
|William Knauth
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Aaron Baddeley
|Sangmoon Bae
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|S.Y. Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Moore
|Scott Brown
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Austin Cook
|Chris Stroud
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Doug Ghim
|Andrew Novak
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Kevin Tway
|Kramer Hickok
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Adam Scott
|Min Woo Lee
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Kim
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Chad Ramey
|Robert Streb
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Kuchar
|Aaron Wise
|Scott Stallings
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Adam Hadwin
|Austin Smotherman
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Bo Van Pelt
|Vince Whaley
|Greyson Sigg
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Kevin Chappell
|Brian Stuard
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Charley Hoffman
|David Lipsky
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Wesley Bryan
|Adam Schenk
|Kelly Kraft
|2:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nick Watney
|Matthias Schwab
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Chesson Hadley
|Justin Suh
|2:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Kevin Stadler
|Roger Sloan
|2:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Augusto Núñez
|Parker Coody
|2:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Zecheng Dou
|Logan McCracken
|3:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Brent Grant
|David Micheluzzi
|3:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Derek Lamely
|Trevor Cone
|J.J. Killeen
|3:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Carl Yuan
|Jeffrey Kang
|3:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Paul Haley II
|Bobby Massa