How to watch Champions League semifinals first leg on TV and via live stream

And then there were four! The UEFA Champions League semifinals have been set with the action starting on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action on TV and via livestream.

Real Madrid looks to defend their Champions League title in 2022, but this could be their toughest task yet against EPL powerhouse Manchester City. Meanwhile, we have a Milan Derby on our hands on the other side of the bracket, as AC Milan will face Inter Milan in what should be a passionate affair.

The first leg of these semifinals matchups will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, the second leg will happen next week on May 16-17. The aggregate winners from these matchups will meet in the Champions League final, which will be played in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the first leg of the semifinal in the 2022-23 tournament.

Tuesday, May 9

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Wednesday, May 10

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV