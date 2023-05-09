Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

The UEFA Champions League semifinals have been set and we have an incredible matchup on one side of the bracket. Real Madrid, the 2021-22 winners, will host mighty Manchester City in the first of two legs for the right to move on to the Champions League final on June 10.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Manchester City

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: +220

Draw: +270

Manchester City: +120

Moneyline pick: Draw +270

If you recall, these two sides met in the Champions League semifinal last year. Man City won the first leg at home by a score of 4-3. Then, Real Madrid came storming back with a 3-1 home victory in the second leg to advance and ultimately win the tournament. However, there’s a key difference in this year’s matchup and that’s the presence of Erling Haaland for Man City.

In his first year with City, Haaland has been an absolute menace for the English Premier League and Champions League to handle. He has scored seven times in the last three UCL matches, which includes five goals against RB Leipzig and two goals in two matches against Bayern Munich.

It appears that Man City are a complete team with the upper hand on paper. However, playing on the road will be a real challenge. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric should be able to play after making an appearance as a substitute over the weekend.

Real Madrid handled their business against two EPL sides in the last two rounds of the Champions League, beating Liverpool and Chelsea. It’s safe to say that Manchester City are a step up from those two at the moment, and there should be plenty of goals in this wild semifinal.

Real Madrid should be able to withstand City’s attack just enough to grind out a draw while scoring some goals themselves. Los Blancos know what it takes to rise to the occasion in the spotlight, and that will be enough for them to pull out a draw at home in the first leg.