Who has clinched a berth in 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

With the UEFA Champions League final just around the corner on June 10, we’re already looking ahead to next season as the 2023-24 Champions League picture comes into focus. Several teams have already qualified with their domestic leagues nearing an end.

Here’s a look at who has qualified for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage as of May 9.

Teams Who Have Qualified for 2023-24 Champions League

Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Scotland

Celtic secured their 12th consecutive appearance in the Champions League group stage after being crowned the Scottish champions for the 11th time in the last 12 years.

Red Star Belgrade, Serbian SuperLiga, Serbia

The Serbian SuperLiga champions earned their first appearance in the group stage since 2019-20. They’ve made it to the qualifying rounds every year since then, but failed to make it into the group stage proper.

Manchester City, English Premier League, England

Man City, while still eyeing this season’s UCL title, have already qualified for next season as they’ve locked up either the first or second spot in EPL as the title race heats up with Arsenal.

Arsenal, English Premier League, England

The Gunners led the EPL table nearly all season until City came and jumped ahead of them down the final stretch. While they’ve secured a top-two finish and a berth in the next iteration of UCL, they’re still searching for their first EPL title since 2003.

Barcelona, La Liga, Spain

Barca have all but locked up the La Liga title this season as Robert Lewandowski leads the league in scoring. With a top four finish already guaranteed, Barcelona will find themselves in the UCL group stage this fall.

Napoli, Serie A, Italy

Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1990, sending the city into mass celebration as they locked up the championship and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Germany

With just a few matches left, Bayern Munich have locked up a top four Bundesliga finish which will see them land automatically in next season’s group stage.

Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Germany

The Bundesliga title is still up for grabs, but Dortmund have also secured their spot by clinching a top four finish in Bundesliga.