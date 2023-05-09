Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 on Tuesday

With the series tied at two wins apiece, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns shift their Western Conference semifinals series to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Collin Gillespie of the Nuggets remains out until the middle of May as he recovers from a fractured right leg. As for the Suns, point guard Chris Paul is remains out and will miss his third straight game.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 5-point favorites and -195 on the moneyline. The total comes in at 228. Denver is -200 on the moneyline, while Phoenix is +170.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -5

Both teams have two wins apiece and have covered the spread in those victories. This series could ultimately come down to who translates their game on the road, as the Nuggets won the first two games of this series convincingly by an average margin of 14 points. Phoenix has played faster with Paul out of the lineup, and the Suns may well keep it a contested battle but at the end of the day I’m confident in Denver covering at home. The Nuggets are 29-16-1 versus the spread at home, while Phoenix is just 21-23-1 on the road.

Over/Under: Over 228

Three of the four games in this series have finished over the point total, with the exception coming in Game 2 with an odd 97-87 final score. These teams boast some of the league’s most efficient scorers and the stats justify that sentiment. Denver is scoring at a clip of 115 pgg and Phoenix isn’t far behind at 111 ppg. Unless we get a repeat cold shooting performance like Game 2, I’m confident these teams will go at it once more and trade baskets for four quarters.