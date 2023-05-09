Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s NBA playoff games

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues on Tuesday, May 9 with the Boston Celtics facing the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Denver Nuggets hosting the Phoenix Suns. With both of these series tied at 2-2, all eyes will be on which team can pick up a decisive 3-2 lead.

With star names in both matchups, let’s run through some of the bets player props to consider for Tuesday night’s NBA playoff slate.

Devin Booker over 31.5 points vs Nuggets (-125)

Chris Paul being out of the lineup has allowed Phoenix to ramp up the pace of play which has benefited Booker greatly. Kevin Durant’s gravity has allowed Booker to operate with added space, and it’s resulted in Booker averaging an absurd 41.5 points per game on a ridiculous 79.1% shooting percentage from the floor and 66.7% from deep.

Until Paul comes back into the lineup, I don’t see any reason why Booker can’t continue to average 30+ points a night.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists vs Suns (+115)

Jokic has been in the spotlight over the last 48 hours following a sideline altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, but there’s no better way to quiet the noise than with your play on the court. Through this series, the two-time MVP is averaging 9.5 assists per game alongside a near triple-double (36.5 PPG, 14.0 RPG).

Back at home, I think we get another vintage Jokic performance where he essentially plays the quarterback and finds his surrounding teammates for easy looks.

James Harden under 2.5 3-pointers vs Celtics (-115)

There have only been two versions of Harden in this series: the scorer that goes ballistic and the one that averages fewer than 25% shooting from the floor with no in-between. In the 76ers' two wins, Harden has put up scoring performances of 45 and 42 points but has yet to put together back-to-back consistent performances.

The last time he was in Boston he went 0-for-6 from three and while I don’t think he comes up empty in Game 5, I do believe it’ll be a quiet night from beyond the arc.