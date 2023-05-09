NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday’s NBA playoff games

Although plenty of stars will be on display in Tuesday’s NBA playoff games, the role players who become value plays in DFS lineups will ultimately make or break contest results. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, $5,000

After a rough opening game, White has been getting 30+ minutes in each of the following three contests in this series. He hasn’t exploded in terms of fantasy points, but he’s averaging a modest 20.2 DKFP per game. The point guard should continue to get a ton of playing time in Game 5, and playing in front of the home crowd might give him an additional boost.

Landry Shamet, Phoenix Suns, $3,600

Shamet didn’t see the floor in Game 2, but got big minutes in Games 3 and 4. The Suns are going to need him to keep hitting perimeter shots, which is something Shamet has done well in his entire career. He had a mini-breakout game with 21.5 DKFP and while he’s not going to hit point totals like Devin Booker or Kevin Durant, he’s a worthy DFS play at this price. If the Nuggets are going to keep leaving him open, he’ll make them pay.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,600

If you’re looking for consistency, Brown remains the best bet with a little more upside than the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and P.J. Tucker. The combo wing only played 20 minutes in Game 4 but should be back to his usual 25-30 minutes per game at home Tuesday. Don’t expect a huge performance but something between 17-22 DKFP is nearly guaranteed with Brown.