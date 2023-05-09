How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics face off in TD Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9. The game will air on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET. The series is tied 2-2 after the Sixers avoided an upset and pulled off an overtime win in Game 4 on their home court.

James Harden has been a key piece for the Sixers during this series and put up 42 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in Game 4. P.J. Tucker has been a defensive force. The Sixers looked completely lost at sea with the return of Joel Embiid in Game 2, but have been able to keep it close in the games since that blowout. Can they get another road win in what is a now a best-of-3?

The Celtics have looked unstoppable at times, erasing deficits and putting together complete performances for big stretches. Al Horford has stepped it up, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to pace the team in scoring. When it’s good, it’s really good for the Celtics, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad. If Boston can clean up its late-game execution, it should be able to win this series. That remains the one fatal flaw in this team.

76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.