How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9. The game will air at 10 p.m. ET on TNT from Ball Arena in Denver. The series is currently tied 2-2.

The Nuggets began the series on a 2-0 run before the Suns came back in Games 3 and 4 to tie things up. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had 36 points each in the most recent matchup on Phoenix’s home court, while Nikola Jokic put up a whopping 53 points in the loss —25 points more than the team’s next highest scorer, Jamal Murray. Those four names have largely been the story of the series thus far, as Chris Paul has been sitting out since he suffered a groin injury in Game 2.

Suns vs. Nuggets

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.