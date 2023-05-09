NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400. The race runs 293 laps on the track called “The Lady in Black” and ”The Track Too Tough to Tame.” The race runs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and is preceded the day before by a two-round, single-lap qualifying process to determine the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin enter race week as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two drivers are +550, and are followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+700), Tyler Reddick (+850), and William Byron and Kurt Busch (both +900). Current points leader Ross Chastain is winless on the season, and has +1200 odds to win on Sunday.

Hamlin, coming off a win last weekend at Kansas Speedway, won the 2020 spring race at Darlington and Truex won the 2021 race. Last year’s winner was Joey Logano. He has +1400 odds to repeat on Sunday. No active racer has won the race more than once.

This is the first of two races at Darlington this season. The second race is the Cook Out Southern 500, which is the first race of the Cup Series playoffs. Erik Jones won the race last year and is +6500 to win this year. Hamlin won in 2021.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2023 Goodyear 400.