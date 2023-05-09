 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

A general view from the grandstands of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400. The race runs 293 laps on the track called “The Lady in Black” and ”The Track Too Tough to Tame.” The race runs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and is preceded the day before by a two-round, single-lap qualifying process to determine the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin enter race week as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two drivers are +550, and are followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+700), Tyler Reddick (+850), and William Byron and Kurt Busch (both +900). Current points leader Ross Chastain is winless on the season, and has +1200 odds to win on Sunday.

Hamlin, coming off a win last weekend at Kansas Speedway, won the 2020 spring race at Darlington and Truex won the 2021 race. Last year’s winner was Joey Logano. He has +1400 odds to repeat on Sunday. No active racer has won the race more than once.

This is the first of two races at Darlington this season. The second race is the Cook Out Southern 500, which is the first race of the Cup Series playoffs. Erik Jones won the race last year and is +6500 to win this year. Hamlin won in 2021.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2023 Goodyear 400.

2023 Goodyear 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +550
Denny Hamlin +550
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Tyler Reddick +850
William Byron +900
Kyle Busch +900
Christopher Bell +1000
Ross Chastain +1200
Kevin Harvick +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Joey Logano +1400
Ryan Blaney +2200
Bubba Wallace +2800
Daniel Suarez +4500
Brad Keselowski +5000
Josh Berry +6500
Erik Jones +6500
Ty Gibbs +7000
Chris Buescher +7000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Chase Briscoe +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Ryan Preece +15000
Noah Gragson +15000
Michael McDowell +15000
Justin Haley +15000
Austin Cindric +15000
Aric Almirola +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Ryan Newman +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Brennan Poole +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

