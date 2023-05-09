 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Goodyear 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the 2023 Goodyear 400. It is the first of two races scheduled at The Lady In Black, with the second kicking off the playoffs later this fall.

Joey Logano won last year’s race and looks to become the eighth driver to win the race at least twice. Erik Jones won last year’s fall Darlington race and also won it in 2019, so is back looking for his third overall win at Darlington. He finished 25th at this race a year ago.

Logano has +1200 odds to win the race while Jones is installed at +6500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The favorite is Kyle Larson, who has +500 odds to win. His best finish in the spring Darlington race is second-place in 2021. He claimed a pair of second-place finishes in the fall race in 2021 and 2019.

Ross Chastain is the current points leader, but has zero wins through the first three months of the season. Larson, William, Byron, and Kyle Busch each have two wins while six drivers each have a single win. Denny Hamlin claimed his first win of the season last week in Kansas.

2023 Goodyear 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation