Goodyear 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series is in action at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the 2023 Goodyear 400. It is the first of two races scheduled at The Lady In Black, with the second kicking off the playoffs later this fall.

Joey Logano won last year’s race and looks to become the eighth driver to win the race at least twice. Erik Jones won last year’s fall Darlington race and also won it in 2019, so is back looking for his third overall win at Darlington. He finished 25th at this race a year ago.

Logano has +1200 odds to win the race while Jones is installed at +6500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The favorite is Kyle Larson, who has +500 odds to win. His best finish in the spring Darlington race is second-place in 2021. He claimed a pair of second-place finishes in the fall race in 2021 and 2019.

Ross Chastain is the current points leader, but has zero wins through the first three months of the season. Larson, William, Byron, and Kyle Busch each have two wins while six drivers each have a single win. Denny Hamlin claimed his first win of the season last week in Kansas.