How to watch Hurricanes vs. Devils in Game 4 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Hurricanes held a 2-0 lead going into Game 3 and the wheels fell off on the road, something we saw a lot of last season in the playoffs. Carolina failed to win a game on the road in the 2022 postseason. The Hurricanes managed two road wins in the first round against the Islanders. Things seemed to unravel early in Game 3 on Sunday with the Devils hopping out to a 4-0 lead. Frederik Andersen was pulled in favor of Pyotr Kochetkov. New Jersey would go on to win 8-4. One bright side of Game 3 was the Hurricanes essentially scored four shorthanded goals (three and one penalty shot while on the kill).

The Devils exploded on offense in Game 3 thanks to an early surge. New Jersey made adjustments to their breakout to prevent the Hurricanes from disrupting zone entries and getting to puck out quickly. It worked wonders and now the Devils are back in a series after falling behind 0-2, like in the first round vs. the Rangers. Jack Hughes got going with four points (two goals, two assists). We also saw the first goal of the postseason by both Timo Meier and Nico Hischier. We’ll see if the Swiss duo can keep it up in Game 4 on Tuesday.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.