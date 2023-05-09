 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Stars vs. Kraken in Game 4 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Stars-Kraken in Game 4 of Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken scores against Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 07, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Kraken continue their run through the playoffs to (almost) everybody’s surprise. Seattle dominated Dallas at home in Game 3, winning 7-2. Yet again, the offense came from all different skaters, seven players scoring goals in the victory to go up 2-1 in the series. The first period went scoreless before the Kraken scored four unanswered goals in a matter of around 6:00 in the second. We saw the Stars bounce back in Game 2 after losing in OT in Game 1. Dallas will need a better showing overall but especially from goalie Jake Oettinger, who allowed five goals on 17 shots in Game 3.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 9
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

