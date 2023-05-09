Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Phillies on Tuesday, May 9

It’s another marquee interleague series in a week full of them, as the Toronto Blue Jays continue their northeast swing with a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. It’ll be a pair of inconsistent aces on the mound, as Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71 ERA) goes for the Jays while Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64) gets the ball for Philly.

The Phillies are -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toronto checks in as a +115 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Blue Jays-Phillies picks: Tuesday, May 9

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (wrist)

Out: RP Adam Cimber (back), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Phillies

Out: CF Cristian Pache (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Andrew Bellatti (triceps)

Starting pitchers

Alek Manoah vs. Aaron Nola

Manoah seemed to be figuring things out after a rocky start, only to backslide with five runs (just two earned) allowed on eight hits with just three strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox last week. The big righty’s fastball command continues to be all over the place, while his slider is showing less movement and getting hit harder than ever before.

Nola has been tough to pin down himself so far this year, alternating the great (eight innings of one-run ball against the Houston Astros) with the ugly (four runs on seven hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers). The righty’s fastball is distressingly down to around 90-91 mph, and there’s only so much his legendary curveball can do to pick up the slack.

Over/Under pick

Both of these starters are trending in the wrong direction right now, with no signs of snapping out of it unless they magically regain their previous stuff. Even with Guerrero Jr. likely to miss this one, there’s more than enough firepower to hit the over here — these teams combined to average almost six runs a game over the weekend.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

I have a little more trust in the Blue Jays lineup but a little more trust in Nola, which makes this a true toss-up — and makes me inclined to take the better odds and back Toronto.

Pick: Blue Jays